Close
Search

In Conversation: Sculpture Milwaukee Artists – Liz Glynn

Glynnevent

Thursday, Sep 6, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Sculpture Milwaukee
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Sculpture Milwaukee
    c/o Milwaukee Downtown, Inc
    600 E. Wells Street
    Milwaukee, WI, 53202
    Telephone
    414-220-4700
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Hear from Sculpture Milwaukee artist Liz Glynn during a conversation in Lubar Auditorium.

    Hosted by the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 North Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, WI, 53202).

    Free for Members
    Free with Museum admission

    Find Liz Glynn's "Untitled (Burgher with extended arm)" at 611 E. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI, 53202.

    Thursday, 06 September 2018

    6:15pm - 7:15pm

    Previous Event
    Next Event