In Conversation: Sculpture Milwaukee Artists – Liz Glynn

Thursday, Sep 6, 2018
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Sculpture Milwaukee
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Sculpture Milwaukee
c/o Milwaukee Downtown, Inc
600 E. Wells Street
Milwaukee, WI, 53202
- 414-220-4700
Hear from Sculpture Milwaukee artist Liz Glynn during a conversation in Lubar Auditorium.
Hosted by the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 North Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, WI, 53202).
Free for Members
Free with Museum admission
Find Liz Glynn's "Untitled (Burgher with extended arm)" at 611 E. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI, 53202.
