In-depth Critique with Mona Kuhn

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

This intimate workshop is designed to help photographic artists shape their creative vision. Festival Keynote Speaker, Mona Kuhn, will lead the group in critiques of each participant’s project to help emerging and established photographers strengthen their creative voice, exploring the aesthetic, emotional, and narrative aspects of image making leading to creative growth for each artist and the group as a whole. Mona will guide each participant towards defining a series of goals leading to a refined personal style and participants will learn the best ways to articulate, present, and expand their visual strategies.

Participants are asked to bring a printed portfolio of no more than 25 images. Workshop is limited to 8 participants.

Workshop Presented by: Mona Kuhn

Date: Friday, September 28

Time: 9:30 am – 12:30 pm

Cost: $225 / $265*

Location: Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel | 163 East Walton Place | Chicago, IL | 60611

Registration opens May 25th at 10 am for Filter Photo Members, June 1st to the general public

*Early bird pricing ends June 30th

Image: AD 6387, 2014 Chromogenic dye coupler print