Close
Search

In Giving Color

Header.4-e1520018090285

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Mars Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1139 W. Fulton Market
    Chicago, IL 60607
    Telephone
    312-226-7808
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join Heartland Health Centers for a colorful night of dancing, drinks, raffles and more...
    In Giving Color is a fundraising and social event that will support Heartland Health Centers’ integrated health services. Heartland is a federally qualified health center with locations across the north side of Chicago that is open to all patients, including those without insurance, those on Medicaid or Medicare, and immigrants and refugees. Currently we provide affordable, quality primary, dental and mental health care to over 23,000 patients.

    Tickets:
    https://www.heartlandhealthcenters.org/about-us/in-giving-color/

    Previous Event
    Next Event