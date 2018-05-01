Saturday, Apr 14, 2018

Join Heartland Health Centers for a colorful night of dancing, drinks, raffles and more...

In Giving Color is a fundraising and social event that will support Heartland Health Centers’ integrated health services. Heartland is a federally qualified health center with locations across the north side of Chicago that is open to all patients, including those without insurance, those on Medicaid or Medicare, and immigrants and refugees. Currently we provide affordable, quality primary, dental and mental health care to over 23,000 patients.



Tickets:

https://www.heartlandhealthcenters.org/about-us/in-giving-color/