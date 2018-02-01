Close
In Progress: Aymar Jean Christian

Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Can the web open TV? Join Northwestern University professor Aymar Jean Christian and Jacqueline Stewart, a noted University of Chicago film historian, as they use Christian's innovative art-based project, Open TV (beta), as a jumping off point to discuss the possibilities and barriers to diversity in media in our current political moment.

