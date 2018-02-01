In Progress: Aymar Jean Christian

Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Can the web open TV? Join Northwestern University professor Aymar Jean Christian and Jacqueline Stewart, a noted University of Chicago film historian, as they use Christian's innovative art-based project, Open TV (beta), as a jumping off point to discuss the possibilities and barriers to diversity in media in our current political moment.