IN PROGRESS: CORIAMA COUTURE WITH FELICIA HOLMAN

Tuesday, Oct 3, 2017

In this program conceptualized by Coriama Couture and developed with her mentor, Felicia Holman, Coriama presents her community forum sex KiKi. Drawing inspiration from current events and persistent cycles of racism, violence, and sexism as well as the MCA’s 1968 exhibitionViolence! In Recent American Art, she asks participants to consider how the experience of pleasure can be a form of resistance. sex KiKi is a monthly pop-up forum rooted in activism that centers and uplifts black queer/femme/trans voices. sex KiKi uses pleasure as a form of resistance—encouraging womyn and femmes to reclaim their pleasure through the arts, interpersonal relationships, and mentorship.

In Progress is a new MCA series of public programs that give visitors a glimpse into the working practices of artists. It highlights Chicago artists with a focus on live art happenings, discussions, workshops, and screenings that expose the behind-the-scenes labor of art making.

This series further positions the MCA as a platform for creative culture, providing a place for artists to test ideas and push their practices to new levels through audience engagement, and creating a forum for conversation and interaction in our new space, the Commons.