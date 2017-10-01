Close
IN PROGRESS: SARAH AND JOSEPH BELKNAP

Unnamed-3

Tuesday, Oct 10, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Through green-screen performances and object play, participants have the opportunity to work with Sarah and Joseph Belknap on their upcoming videos. Interweaving Mars Rover conspiracy theory, plant life, outer space, meteorites, and similar objects, this program explores touch, play, and the strangeness of our planet, Earth. 

