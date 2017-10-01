IN PROGRESS: SARAH AND JOSEPH BELKNAP

Tuesday, Oct 10, 2017
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- Michigan Avenue
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- 312-280-2660
Through green-screen performances and object play, participants have the opportunity to work with Sarah and Joseph Belknap on their upcoming videos. Interweaving Mars Rover conspiracy theory, plant life, outer space, meteorites, and similar objects, this program explores touch, play, and the strangeness of our planet, Earth.