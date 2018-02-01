In/scription: Survey of Recent SAIC Graduates

Friday, Jan 5 - Feb 10, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 325 W. Huron
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-944-1990
- Reminder
Zolla/Lieberman Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of In/scription, a survey of recent graduates from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
Blake Aaseby
Herman Aguirre
Heesu Jeon
Maura O'Brien
Elaine Rubenoff
Opening reception: Friday, January 5, 5 to 8pm
*Photo Courtesy of Heesu Jeon