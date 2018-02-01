In/scription: Survey of Recent SAIC Graduates

Friday, Jan 5 - Feb 10, 2018

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of In/scription, a survey of recent graduates from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Blake Aaseby

Herman Aguirre

Heesu Jeon

Maura O'Brien

Elaine Rubenoff



Opening reception: Friday, January 5, 5 to 8pm

*Photo Courtesy of Heesu Jeon