In/scription: Survey of Recent SAIC Graduates

Friday, Jan 5 - Feb 10, 2018

    Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    325 W. Huron
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-944-1990
    Zolla/Lieberman Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of In/scription, a survey of recent graduates from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

    Blake Aaseby
    Herman Aguirre
    Heesu Jeon
    Maura O'Brien
    Elaine Rubenoff

    Opening reception:  Friday, January 5, 5 to 8pm

    *Photo Courtesy of Heesu Jeon 

