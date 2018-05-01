Close
In the artlab: Undercurrents

Friday, Mar 23 - Jun 17, 2018

    Krasl Art Center
    707 Lake Blvd.
    St. Joseph, MI 49085
    269-983-0271
    Opening Reception: March 23, 6-8 PM

    Artist: Emily Stokes

    Embracing the beauty, generosity, humor and conflict of her community, Iowa-based artist Emily Stokes creates vibrantly colored and graphically compelling artworks that speak to the work ethic, politics and land values of middle America.

