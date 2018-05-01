In the artlab: Undercurrents

Friday, Mar 23 - Jun 17, 2018
Opening Reception: March 23, 6-8 PM
Artist: Emily Stokes
Embracing the beauty, generosity, humor and conflict of her community, Iowa-based artist Emily Stokes creates vibrantly colored and graphically compelling artworks that speak to the work ethic, politics and land values of middle America.