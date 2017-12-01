IN THE FAMILY: SCREENING + PANEL DISCUSSION

Tuesday, Nov 14, 2017

oin us for a screening an excerpt from the Emmy-nominated documentary film, In the Family, about predicting breast and ovarian cancer, the consequences of knowing, and the women who live with the risk. Beginning with her story of testing positive for the familial breast cancer mutation (BRCA), filmmaker Joanna Rudnick chronicles the lives of several women currently undergoing the process of genetic testing - following them from their decision to seek testing, through the testing process, and in the aftermath when they are coming to terms with the information they receive.



Following the screening, a panel of experts will discuss recent advances in breast cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment and how they reduce some women's risk of getting breast cancer while also widening health disparities, for people who are uninsured, underinsured, or medically underserved might not have access to these advances.

Panelists:

Dr. Kent Hoskins, Director, UIC’s Familial Breast Cancer Program

Dr. Anne Marie Murphy, Executive Director, Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force

Dr. Patricia Robinson, Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Loyola University Medical Center, Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center

Gordon Quinn, Executive Producer and Cinematographer of In the Family, Founder and Artistic Director, Kartemquin Films