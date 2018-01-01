Friday, Jan 5, 2018

Intuit is hosting a reception in honor of opening In the Land of Pasaquan: The Story of Eddie Owens Martin. Please come celebrate this new exhibition with us!

Poems While You Wait will also be at the museum during the opening.

Eddie Owens Martin (St. EOM) was the creator of Pasaquan, a seven-acre art environment in Georgia. He was born into a sharecropper family, but after running away from home at 14, discovered his passion and abilities for creating art. He was influenced by many artistic traditions, including Mesoamerican, African and eastern art, but the content of his work was constructed from utopian visions.

