In Their Own Form

Cole_intheirownform

Thursday, Apr 12 - Jul 8, 2018

  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Apr 12 — Jul 8, 2018

    Opening Reception: Thursday April 12, 2018

    Through a lens of Afro-futurist aesthetics, In Their Own Form seeks to illuminate the myriad of ways blackness might hope to exist without the imposition of oppression, racism and stereotypes ever-present in Western cultures. Re-imagining, re-purposing, mysticism, avant-gardism, and spirituality, closely related to the Afro-futurist movement, have long been tied to the Black Experience and have functioned as a necessary escape from a fraught past and present. In Their Own Form prefaces personhood, both fantastical and actual, over perceived realities. In Their Own Form is curated by Sheridan Tucker Anderson, MoCP Curatorial Fellow for Diversity in the Arts.

