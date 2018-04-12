Thursday, Apr 12 - Jul 8, 2018

Apr 12 — Jul 8, 2018

Opening Reception: Thursday April 12, 2018

Through a lens of Afro-futurist aesthetics, In Their Own Form seeks to illuminate the myriad of ways blackness might hope to exist without the imposition of oppression, racism and stereotypes ever-present in Western cultures. Re-imagining, re-purposing, mysticism, avant-gardism, and spirituality, closely related to the Afro-futurist movement, have long been tied to the Black Experience and have functioned as a necessary escape from a fraught past and present. In Their Own Form prefaces personhood, both fantastical and actual, over perceived realities. In Their Own Form is curated by Sheridan Tucker Anderson, MoCP Curatorial Fellow for Diversity in the Arts.