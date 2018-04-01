Close
“India: The Visual Landscape”

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018

  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northern Illinois University
    Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
    DeKalb, IL 60115
    815-753-1936
    Horn, Please! screening and discussion with
    Ola Giza, Associate Professor, Design and Media, Visual Communications, NIU School of Art and Design; and Shantanu Suman, Associate Professor, Visual Communications, Ball State University
    5:10 – 6:30 p.m., Altgeld 125

