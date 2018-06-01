Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle: Untitled Film (Red)

Sunday, Jun 10 - Aug 26, 2018

In tandem with the revelation of the building’s full exterior for the first time in over 20 years, internationally acclaimed artist Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle will createUntitled Film (Red), a stunning architectural intervention within the McCormick House that builds on an idea of the original developers Robert Hall McCormick and Herbert S. Greenwald, who offered to make glass windows of the proposed prefab housing “almost any shade of the rainbow.” Manglano-Ovalle’s architectural interventions have included projects at Mies’s Farnsworth House, Barcelona Pavilion, S.R. Crown Hall at IIT, and Neue Nationalgalerie, Berlin, as well as the fabrication of the architect’s 1951 proposal for the as-yet-unbuilt House with Four Columns.