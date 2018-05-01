INQUIRY 01: A Group Exhibition

Wednesday, May 23 - Aug 12, 2018

A multi-media exhibition featuring works by nine accomplished Chicago-area Jewish artists—Nelly Agassi, Leslie Baum, Iris Bernblum, Dianna Frid, Matthew Girson, Jesse Malmed, Geof Oppenheimer, Roni Packer, and Rana Siegel. As participants in Spertus Institute’s first Chicago Jewish Artists Fellowship, throughout the last year the artists conducted individual and collective research into their Jewish identity and artistic practice.