INQUIRY 01: A Group Exhibition

Image002

Wednesday, May 23 - Aug 12, 2018

    Spertus Museum / Spertus Institute of Jewish Studies
    Address
    610 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-322-1773
    A multi-media exhibition featuring works by nine accomplished Chicago-area Jewish artists—Nelly Agassi, Leslie Baum, Iris Bernblum, Dianna Frid, Matthew Girson, Jesse Malmed, Geof Oppenheimer, Roni Packer, and Rana Siegel. As participants in Spertus Institute’s first Chicago Jewish Artists Fellowship, throughout the last year the artists conducted individual and collective research into their Jewish identity and artistic practice.

