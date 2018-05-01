Close
Inside Out: Narrative in Disability and Outsider Art

Thursday, May 3, 2018

7:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Exhibitions
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    West Side
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    312-243-9088
    Free and open to the public

    Intuit is proud to partner with NON:op and Bodies of Work to present Inside Out: Narrative in Disability and Outsider Art, a panel discussion that questions the curatorial practice of framing disabled artists as medically pathological “outsiders.” Depictions of disability have always been central to the arts. Actual disabled people, however, rarely control narratives about this imagery. This discussion is part of an international effort to cultivate a middle ground that centers disabled people both inside and outside the arts world as artists, administrators and audiences.

