Intermissions: Keyon Gaskin

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018

7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Tours & Performances
    The Renaissance Society
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
    Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-8670
    this is an artwork
    this is for you
    you are a community
    you are my material
    this is a prison
    leave when you want

    keyon gaskin’s works obviate the traditional divide between spectators and artist, inviting audience members to move throughout the performance space and challenging them to experience the work in unexpected ways.

    This event marks the fourth iteration of Intermissions, a series dedicated to ephemeral and performative works, staged in the Renaissance Society's empty gallery in between exhibitions.

     

     

