Intermissions: Keyon Gaskin

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018

RSVP Requested

this is an artwork

this is for you

you are a community

you are my material

this is a prison

leave when you want

keyon gaskin’s works obviate the traditional divide between spectators and artist, inviting audience members to move throughout the performance space and challenging them to experience the work in unexpected ways.



This event marks the fourth iteration of Intermissions, a series dedicated to ephemeral and performative works, staged in the Renaissance Society's empty gallery in between exhibitions.