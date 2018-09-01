Intermissions: Keyon Gaskin

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018
- 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Tours & Performances
- The Renaissance Society
- South Side
- University of Chicago
5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
Chicago, IL 60637
- 773-702-8670
this is an artwork
this is for you
you are a community
you are my material
this is a prison
leave when you want
keyon gaskin’s works obviate the traditional divide between spectators and artist, inviting audience members to move throughout the performance space and challenging them to experience the work in unexpected ways.
This event marks the fourth iteration of Intermissions, a series dedicated to ephemeral and performative works, staged in the Renaissance Society's empty gallery in between exhibitions.