International Artist in Residence Dialogue: Yane Calovski & Hristina Ivanoska

Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018

Ivanoska and Calovski have collaborated non-exclusively since 2000 creating works that often address historical and theoretical hypothesis as context-based scenarios. Having reached the end of their two-month residency, join us for a dialogue and reflection on how their 2007 project Oskar Hansen’s Museum of Modern Art – an address for the avant-garde into the Skopje on the 1960s and it’s possible influence on the Yugoslavian art scene – has been reinvigorated in new ways through Building Sessions across the arts in Chicago.

Ivanoska (b. 1974, Skopje) addresses established social roles and norms defined by the conventional social and political systems. Calovski (b. 1973, Skopje) is interested in reactivating, rather than fictionalizing, existing inconclusive modernist narratives. Their works have been presented at various institutions including Staatliche Kunsthalle Baden-Baden (2014), HDLU-Croatian Association of Artists, Zagreb (2009), ŻAK | BRANICKA (2008), Kronika, Bytom (2007), and other venues. Their works are part of Deutsche Bank Collection, Art Telekom Collection, Van Abbemuseum, Museum of Contemporary Art Skopje, among other collections.

This dialogue will be moderated by Residency & Public Programs Manager Ariel Gentalen