International Visiting Artist Dialogue: Peggy Pierrot with Isabel Vàzquez

Wednesday, Sep 19, 2018

Join the Jackman Goldwasser Residency & the Méthode Room for a dialogue featuring artist & activist Peggy Pierrot, whose practice intersects journalism, publishing, and radio programs as necessary tools to make audible the voices of societies, silenced groups and individuals.

Pierrot will be in dialogue with Isabel Vàzquez, Producer at Third Coast International Audio Festival, about working through international contexts of identity & making through narrative forms spanning writing, audio and oral history. Bites and sips will be served. Pierrot’s studio will be open after the dialogue.

