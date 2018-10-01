Close
International Visiting Artist Dialogue: Peggy Pierrot with Isabel Vàzquez

Wednesday, Sep 19, 2018

6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    South Side
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    773-324-5520
    Join the Jackman Goldwasser Residency & the Méthode Room for a dialogue featuring artist & activist Peggy Pierrot, whose practice intersects journalism, publishing, and radio programs as necessary tools to make audible the voices of societies, silenced groups and individuals.

    Pierrot will be in dialogue with Isabel Vàzquez, Producer at Third Coast International Audio Festival, about working through international contexts of identity & making through narrative forms spanning writing, audio and oral history. Bites and sips will be served. Pierrot’s studio will be open after the dialogue.
     

