Intricacies

Monday, Nov 6 - Dec 7, 2017

Opening Reception: Thursday, November 16, 12-2:30 pm

This is an exhibition by artists who use intricate detail and complex interlocking shapes and forms in their work. Artists include Richard Shipps, Carrie Ann Schumacher, Emily Hermant and Anna Louise Pardee Lindquist. Works involve media as varied as cut paper, wood, painting, and sculpture.

Image: Anna Louise Pardee Lindquist, Beings of Light (Release)