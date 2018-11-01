Close
Intro to Tarot Workshop

Tuesday, Oct 30, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
  • Education
    • Location
    Positive Space Studios
    District
    West Side
    Address
    3520 W. Fullerton Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60647
    Telephone
    815.757.5214
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Tickets $30  |  Purchase Tickets Here

    Have you ever wanted to learn how to read tarot? Do you have a deck that has been staring at you from a shelf and you have been ignoring those stares for too long? Maybe you want a refresher course on the basics of tarot? Here is your opportunity to do so in a safe and welcoming environment! No prior knowledge required. Come alone or with friends!

     

     

