Intro to Tarot Workshop

Tuesday, Oct 30, 2018
- Time
- 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Education
- Location
- Positive Space Studios
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 3520 W. Fullerton Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
- Telephone
- 815.757.5214
- Reminder
Tickets $30 | Purchase Tickets Here
Have you ever wanted to learn how to read tarot? Do you have a deck that has been staring at you from a shelf and you have been ignoring those stares for too long? Maybe you want a refresher course on the basics of tarot? Here is your opportunity to do so in a safe and welcoming environment! No prior knowledge required. Come alone or with friends!