Close
Search

Intuit Annual Visionary Ball

It'sablingthing_visionaryballsavethedate

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

Time
5:30pm - 11:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art's Annual Visionary Ball
    Friday, September 28, 2018
    5:30 p.m. Cocktail Hour
    6-11 p.m. Dinner and Festivities
    Germania Place, 108 West Germania Place, Chicago

    Honoring Susann Craig, 2018 Visionary Award
    Cheryl Pope, 2018 Trendsetter Award
    Patty Carroll and Tony Jones, CBE, 2018 Advocate for the Arts Award

    Previous Event
    Next Event