Intuit Annual Visionary Ball

Friday, Sep 28, 2018
- 5:30pm - 11:00pm
- Galas & Special Events
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- West Side
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- 312-243-9088
Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art's Annual Visionary Ball
Friday, September 28, 2018
5:30 p.m. Cocktail Hour
6-11 p.m. Dinner and Festivities
Germania Place, 108 West Germania Place, Chicago
Honoring Susann Craig, 2018 Visionary Award
Cheryl Pope, 2018 Trendsetter Award
Patty Carroll and Tony Jones, CBE, 2018 Advocate for the Arts Award