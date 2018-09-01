Intuit Annual Visionary Ball: It's a Bling Thing

Friday, Sep 28, 2018
5:30pm - 11:00pm
Galas & Special Events
Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
West Side
756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
312-243-9088
Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art's Annual Visionary Ball
Please join us for It's a Bling Thing: If you can't see it from the highway, why bother?
Germania Place, 108 West Germania Place, Chicago
Friday, September 28, 2018
• 5:30 p.m. Cocktail Hour
• 7:30-11 p.m. Dinner and Festivities
Honoring:
Susann Craig, 2018 Visionary Award
Cheryl Pope, 2018 Trendsetter Award
Patty Carroll and Tony Jones, CBE, 2018 Advocate for the Arts Award