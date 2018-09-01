Close
Intuit Annual Visionary Ball: It's a Bling Thing

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

5:30pm - 11:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    West Side
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    312-243-9088
    Download to calendar

    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art's Annual Visionary Ball

    Please join us for It's a Bling Thing: If you can't see it from the highway, why bother?

    Germania Place, 108 West Germania Place, Chicago

    Friday, September 28, 2018

    • 5:30 p.m. Cocktail Hour
    • 7:30-11 p.m. Dinner and Festivities

    Honoring:

    Susann Craig, 2018 Visionary Award

    Cheryl Pope, 2018 Trendsetter Award

    Patty Carroll and Tony Jones, CBE, 2018 Advocate for the Arts Award

