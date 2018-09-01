Intuit Annual Visionary Ball: It's a Bling Thing

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art's Annual Visionary Ball

Please join us for It's a Bling Thing: If you can't see it from the highway, why bother?

Germania Place, 108 West Germania Place, Chicago

Friday, September 28, 2018

• 5:30 p.m. Cocktail Hour

• 7:30-11 p.m. Dinner and Festivities

Honoring:

Susann Craig, 2018 Visionary Award

Cheryl Pope, 2018 Trendsetter Award

Patty Carroll and Tony Jones, CBE, 2018 Advocate for the Arts Award