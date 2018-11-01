Close
Iron Curtain Cabaret: Socialist Realism in Drag

Sunday, Nov 18, 2018

5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Ice House Gallery
    Suburbs / Midwest
    609 South Boulevard
    Evanston, IL 60202
    847-232-7092
    In this playful performance Danya and a group of immigrant underground artists explore the diverse and largely abandoned body of songs written by Soviet composers in 1950-1970s. Danya sings Soviet totalitarian songs in full drag. Then switches to punk, soul and whatever other performance modes he finds suiting. The performance is a contemplation on the possibilities hidden in the discarded human experiences, both personal and historical.

    Large portions of the performance are in Russian, featuring original lyrics and melodies. 

    Peforming:
    Danya - Evanston-based immigrant performance artist and a soviet song collector. 
    Sanya Suvorovets - Chicago. Virtuoso musician, leader of the Multivitamins - a counterculture phenomenon in chicago immigrant circles.
    Alexander Alabin - New York. Prominent jazz multi-instrumentalist on tour across the US.

     

     

