Friday, Apr 13 - May 5, 2018

Is there a Mother in the House? The current state of our world might compel us to say no. The swell of women's voices says otherwise, and how. We all come from mothers. We inhabit Mother Earth. From Mother Nature to Mother Superior, from the Mother of Invention to Motherf*@%!#, there are many forms of Mother. This exhibit aims to consider them all. Fierce to funny. Domestic to mythic.

What is the meaning of Mother, and what house does she inhabit? What sway does a mother's voice, presence, love---or lack of these things---have? Must one bear a child, or be a woman, to be a mother?