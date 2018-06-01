Ishmael Houston-Jones, Ralph Lemon, and Bebe Miller: Relations

Friday, Nov 2 - 3, 2018
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
Michigan Avenue
220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- 312-280-2660
Longtime friends and legendary influencers of black experimental dance, with over ten Bessie Awards between them, Ralph Lemon, Bebe Miller, and Ishmael Houston-Jones come together for their first time ever as a trio in an improvised performance that pays homage to their past selves, gestures to the future of dance they have inspired in others, and testifies to their present-tense artistry. Houston-Jones, Lemon, and Miller have influenced each other from afar for decades, but that kinship unfolds in real-time in Relations.