It is two minutes to midnight

Friday, May 11 - 19, 2018

Exhibition 1

Opening reception: Friday, May 11, 5 - 8PM

In partnership with the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, WNG presents a unique virtual reality experience by artist Ellen Sandor which highlights recent heightened threats of nuclear warfare, growing tensions between nations, and climate change alongside positive scientific discoveries that could improve medicine and have other applications, like CRISPR genomic editing.