It is two minutes to midnight

Friday, May 11 - 19, 2018

    • Location
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-529-5090
    Opening reception: Friday, May 11, 5 - 8PM
    In partnership with the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, WNG presents a unique virtual reality experience by artist Ellen Sandor which highlights recent heightened threats of nuclear warfare, growing tensions between nations, and climate change alongside positive scientific discoveries that could improve medicine and have other applications, like CRISPR genomic editing.

