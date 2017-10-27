Friday, Oct 27 - Dec 9, 2017

JACOB HASHIMOTO:

The Dark Isn’t The Thing To Worry About

October 27 – December 9, 2017



Reception for the artist:



Friday, October 27, 2017

5:00 – 7:30 pm



Rhona Hoffman Gallery is pleased to present "The Dark Isn't The Thing To Worry About," the gallery's fifth solo exhibition with New York-based artist Jacob Hashimoto. Hashimoto creates innumerable brightly colored, intricately patterned Japanese rice paper “kites” that he coalesces into multi-layered, visually astounding compositions.