Jacob Hashimoto: The Dark Isn't The Thing To Worry About

Ex_641

Friday, Oct 27 - Dec 9, 2017

    Rhona Hoffman Gallery
    West Side
    118 N. Peoria (60607)
    312-455-1990
    JACOB HASHIMOTO: 
    The Dark Isn’t The Thing To Worry About
    October 27 – December 9, 2017

    Reception for the artist:

    Friday, October 27, 2017
    5:00 – 7:30 pm

    Rhona Hoffman Gallery is pleased to present "The Dark Isn't The Thing To Worry About," the gallery's fifth solo exhibition with New York-based artist Jacob Hashimoto. Hashimoto creates innumerable brightly colored, intricately patterned Japanese rice paper “kites” that he coalesces into multi-layered, visually astounding compositions.

