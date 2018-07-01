Jacob Saunders "Per Aspera Ad Astra"

Saturday, Jul 14 - Aug 18, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Bert Green Fine Art
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 8 S. Michigan
Ste. 620
Chicago, IL 60603
- Telephone
- 312-434-7544
- Reminder
Jacob Saunders looks at the story of Jack Parsons, a founding member of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and infamous "Thelemite" occultist, whose strange life provides a rich source of material for this series of drawings and prints. Saunders looks to find the intersection between Parson's seemingly incongruous interests in rocket science and occult sex magic rituals.