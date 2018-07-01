Jacob Saunders "Per Aspera Ad Astra"

Saturday, Jul 14 - Aug 18, 2018

Jacob Saunders looks at the story of Jack Parsons, a founding member of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and infamous "Thelemite" occultist, whose strange life provides a rich source of material for this series of drawings and prints. Saunders looks to find the intersection between Parson's seemingly incongruous interests in rocket science and occult sex magic rituals.