Jacob Saunders "Per Aspera Ad Astra"

Saturday, Jul 14 - Aug 18, 2018

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Bert Green Fine Art
    Michigan Avenue
    8 S. Michigan
    Ste. 620
    Chicago, IL 60603
    312-434-7544
    Jacob Saunders looks at the story of Jack Parsons, a founding member of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and infamous "Thelemite" occultist, whose strange life provides a rich source of material for this series of drawings and prints. Saunders looks to find the intersection between Parson's seemingly incongruous interests in rocket science and occult sex magic rituals.

