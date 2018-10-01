Jacqueline Moses: Dwellings

Friday, Oct 12, 2018

Dwellings features paintings, photography, sculptures and installations by Jacqueline Moses, Juan Fernandez, Joe Cassan, and Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg. Each creates artwork using houses and other architectural forms as subjects that challenge our notions of social, political and environmental issues. Emotionally inspired and intellectually structured, Moses’s vibrant paintings are strongly influenced by globalization, turmoil and hope. Stripping down photographs to bare bones, Fernandez’s work references perceptions of form, structure and order in common materials and subject matter. Cassan’s small-scale sculptures of mundane interiors draw on the isolated, often emotional, relationship between omission and recognition. McCaw and Budsberg’s sculptures and installations explore history and ancestry through scaled-down architectural forms in various stages of construction, destruction or reconfiguration.

Dwellings is organized by Rockford Art Museum, curated by Carrie Johnson. This exhibition and its related educational programming are sponsored by Larson & Darby, and partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and by the Armer Ahlstrand Charitable Foundation. RAM education programs are supported in part by Women's Art Board.

Top Image: Portugal: Wildfires, 2018