Close
Search

James Greco: Tarp Paintings

Saturday, Sep 9 - Oct 22, 2017

Time
10:00pm - 12:00am
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Bert Green Fine Art
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    8 S. Michigan
    Ste. 620
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-434-7544
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Brooklyn-based painter James Greco exudes a sophisticated understanding of the expressive and emotive powers of painting. His newest works are paintings on unstretched, flat tarps on which he rapidly and intuitively applies color from punctured spray paint cans, in a contemporary iteration of action painting. The older paintings on canvas are luscious works in which abstraction and representation collide with dynamic results.

    Previous Event
    Next Event