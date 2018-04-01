Close
Jana Winderen: Spring Bloom in the Marginal Ice Zone

Saturday, Apr 7, 2018

8:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Renaissance Society
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
    Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-8670
    STAGE LAB, REYNOLDS CLUB, FIRST FLOOR
    5706 S. UNIVERSITY AVE.

    Free, But please RSVP

    Norwegian artist Jana Winderen records sounds made by sea ice at the North Pole and from glaciers in Greenland, Iceland, and Norway, among other remote locations. Embracing the sensory possibilities of audio and the immateriality of her medium, her work generates compelling new experiences of these places while taking us beyond the normal bounds of human senses.

    Here, Winderen presents Spring Bloom in the Marginal Ice Zone, a new, live eight-channel mix of underwater sounds recorded in the marginal ice zone, or the transition between open sea and sea ice, in the Barents Sea between Norwegian and Russian territorial waters.

    This event is free, but due to limited capacity in the venue, we are asking attendees to please register in advance.

