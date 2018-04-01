Jana Winderen: Spring Bloom in the Marginal Ice Zone

Saturday, Apr 7, 2018

STAGE LAB, REYNOLDS CLUB, FIRST FLOOR

5706 S. UNIVERSITY AVE.

Free, But please RSVP

Norwegian artist Jana Winderen records sounds made by sea ice at the North Pole and from glaciers in Greenland, Iceland, and Norway, among other remote locations. Embracing the sensory possibilities of audio and the immateriality of her medium, her work generates compelling new experiences of these places while taking us beyond the normal bounds of human senses.



Here, Winderen presents Spring Bloom in the Marginal Ice Zone, a new, live eight-channel mix of underwater sounds recorded in the marginal ice zone, or the transition between open sea and sea ice, in the Barents Sea between Norwegian and Russian territorial waters.



This event is free, but due to limited capacity in the venue, we are asking attendees to please register in advance.