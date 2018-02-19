Close
Search

Janina Monkutė Marks

23

Monday, Feb 19 - 25, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Evanston Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1717 Central Street
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    847-475-5300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar


    -  February 19 – 25, 2018
    - Closing Reception: Sunday, February 25 from 1 – 4pm 
    - Description: Janina Monkutė Marks, born in Radviliškis, Lithuania on September 21, 1923, passed away on November 13, 2010. Her work elegantly combines printmaking, painting and textile to create compelling, visual stories of her family and culture.

    *Photo Courtesy of Marks Museum Gallery

    Previous Event
    Next Event