Close
Search

Jaume Plensa: One Thought Fills Immensity

Thursday, Sep 14 - Nov 11, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Richard Gray Gallery
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    875 N. Michigan, Ste. 3800
    John Hancock Center
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-642-8877
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Richard Gray Gallery is pleased to announce two exhibitions of work by the Spanish artist Jaume Plensa.

    At Gray Warehouse, Secret Garden presents recent sculptures in wood, stainless steel, and bronze in conjunction with a new suite of drawings.

    The exhibition continues at Richard Gray Gallery’s Hancock Center space with a portrait series carved in alabaster, as well as a second exhibition of historical works titled One Thought Fills Immensity. Featuring works from 1989 to 2002, One Thought Fills Immensity offers a deeper view into the artist’s prolific career.

    The two exhibitions open with a public reception for the artist at Gray Warehouse on Thursday, September 14 from 6-8 pm. Secret Garden will be the second exhibition to take place at the gallery’s newly inaugurated space.

    Previous Event
    Next Event