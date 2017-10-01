Jaume Plensa: One Thought Fills Immensity

Thursday, Sep 14 - Nov 11, 2017

Richard Gray Gallery is pleased to announce two exhibitions of work by the Spanish artist Jaume Plensa.

At Gray Warehouse, Secret Garden presents recent sculptures in wood, stainless steel, and bronze in conjunction with a new suite of drawings.

The exhibition continues at Richard Gray Gallery’s Hancock Center space with a portrait series carved in alabaster, as well as a second exhibition of historical works titled One Thought Fills Immensity. Featuring works from 1989 to 2002, One Thought Fills Immensity offers a deeper view into the artist’s prolific career.

The two exhibitions open with a public reception for the artist at Gray Warehouse on Thursday, September 14 from 6-8 pm. Secret Garden will be the second exhibition to take place at the gallery’s newly inaugurated space.