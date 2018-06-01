JC Rivera: Bear Champ Boxing Gloves

Friday, May 25, 2018

We are excited to announce a new release of original artwork from Chicago's own Bear Champ, JC Rivera! This exclusive collection of wall-hanging, hand-painted boxing gloves are Rivera's first foray into cast concrete, and offer a sculptural addition to any art collection. Join us next Friday for a reception with the artist and come view these unique boxing gloves alongside original paintings by Rivera.



JC Rivera is a Puerto Rican-born artist currently living and working in Chicago. Rivera is known for his iconic Bear Champ, a boxing glove-sporting bear who serves as the artist’s personal avatar and expresses his reflections on identity, ambition, survival and power. Whether in the studio or on the street, Rivera imbues his artwork with a sense of humor and playfulness that makes his message accessible to a diverse audience. With countless murals and collaborations throughout the city, Rivera is a central figure in the Chicago scene. His artwork has been featured and exhibited in numerous galleries, commercial venues, and esteemed publications.