Friday, Jun 1, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, June 1 from 5-8 PM

Working intuitively, Jennefer Hoffmann expresses her moments and days through this collection of ceramic sculptures. The responsive and reflexive nature of clay allows for quick articulations to capture the essence of each moment. Mixing different clay bodies, both low and high fire, with glazed and unglazed elements, the material selections and finishing details add layers of complexity from varied textures and surfaces to material tension. As the clay, glazes, and textures combine they create distinct expressions of time.

Each sculpture emerges from a meditation with no set plan or aim for outcome. These daily musings, each named for their date of production, trace the moods, feelings, and attitudes that ebb and flow in those moments as they manifest into distinct physical forms. This open-ended and undefined approach affords her visceral and personal expressions to emerge in each piece while connecting to the universal idea of emotions – shifting and evolving, in flux. Collectively, the works reveal a more comprehensive understanding of the history they imbue through the accumulation of these expressions as they evolve over time. Friday June 1, 2018 presents layers of emotions as a record of time—yesterday and today—embodied in this collection of ceramic sculptures.