Saturday, Feb 3 - Mar 18, 2018

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 3rd, 2018, 4:00-7:30PM

...there is an intrinsic aspect of risk in the second take, in the attempts at shifting the creative moment slightly to the left, right, or dismantling the previous incarnation of the “thing,” the gesture, the attempt to convey... - Jennie C. Jones

PATRON is proud to present our first solo exhibition with New York based artist Jennie C. Jones titled alternate takes. The exhibition marks Jones' first solo exhibition in Chicago and will include a series of new paintings, sculptures and sound installation. The exhibition will open on Saturday, February 3rd, and run through March 18, 2018.