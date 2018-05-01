Close
Jessica Campbell: Who dis

Campbell_carpet_puking

Friday, Apr 13 - May 26, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Western Exhibitions
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1709 W. Chicago Ave
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    312-480-8390
    For her first show, who dis, at Western Exhibitions, Jessica Campbell presents a new series of carpet paintings tackling her (and our) obsession with smart phones. Campbell did not acquire a cell phone until 2013. Since then she's grappled with how this now ubiquitous device has changed her life and how it has altered the way our society functions. The paintings (collaged-together carpet remnants) depict specific narratives: a cabbie watching porn while he drives; a bikini selfie on a broken phone screen; Campbell watching a movie on a phone while on a StairMaster at the gym. Often using comedic tropes as her subject matter, Campbell sees humour as a tool to help her process what is happening in the world.

    More Information can be found HERE.

