Jewish Artists Fellowship Exhibition

Wednesday, May 23 - Aug 12, 2018

Opening reception: Wednesday, May 23

In conjunction with her part of the exhibition, Nelly Agassi will be doing a "give away" performance in which she gives souvenir-like objects to the audience, creating a subtle sense of collective identity.

Group show of work by Nelly Agassi, Leslie Baum, Iris Bernblum, Dianna Frid, Matthew Girson, Jesse Malmed, Geof Oppenheimer, Roni Packer, and Rana Siegel

Other related programming:

Gallery Talk with Nelly Agassi, Dianna Frid, Matthew Girson, and Roni Packer. Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 3 pm.

Gallery Talk with Leslie Baum, Iris Bernblum, Jesse Malmed, and Geof Oppenheimer. Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 3 pm.

Murmur of Democracy, group performance organized by Matthew Girson. Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 6 pm.