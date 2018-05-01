Close
Jewish Artists Fellowship Exhibition

Wednesday, May 23 - Aug 12, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Spertus Museum / Spertus Institute of Jewish Studies
    Address
    610 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-322-1773
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening reception: Wednesday, May 23 

    In conjunction with her part of the exhibition, Nelly Agassi will be doing a "give away" performance in which she gives souvenir-like objects to the audience, creating a subtle sense of collective identity.

    Group show of work by Nelly Agassi, Leslie Baum, Iris Bernblum, Dianna Frid, Matthew Girson, Jesse Malmed, Geof Oppenheimer, Roni Packer, and Rana Siegel

     

    Other related programming:

    Gallery Talk with Nelly Agassi, Dianna Frid, Matthew Girson, and Roni Packer. Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 3 pm.

    Gallery Talk with Leslie Baum, Iris Bernblum, Jesse Malmed, and Geof Oppenheimer. Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 3 pm.

    Murmur of Democracy, group performance organized by Matthew Girson. Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 6 pm.

