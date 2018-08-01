Close
Search

John Bond Solo Show

Friday, Nov 30 - Dec 29, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Vertical Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1016 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-697-3846
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening reception: Friday, November 30, 6-10pm

    The debut USA solo exhibition from British illustrator John Bond. He makes work that’s original, imaginative and playful - mixing a hand-drawn illustration style with bold, graphic design. He has produced work for a range of animations, commercials, games, apps, websites, books, printed art, murals and exhibitions.

    Previous Event
    Next Event