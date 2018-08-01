John Bond Solo Show

Friday, Nov 30 - Dec 29, 2018
- 6:00pm - 10:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Vertical Gallery
- West Side
- 1016 N. Western
Chicago, IL 60622
- 773-697-3846
Opening reception: Friday, November 30, 6-10pm
The debut USA solo exhibition from British illustrator John Bond. He makes work that’s original, imaginative and playful - mixing a hand-drawn illustration style with bold, graphic design. He has produced work for a range of animations, commercials, games, apps, websites, books, printed art, murals and exhibitions.