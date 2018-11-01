John Cain's 25th Annual Holiday Reading

Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018
- 5:00pm - 6:00pm
- Galas & Special Events
- South Shore Arts
- Suburbs / Midwest
- 1040 Ridge Rd.
Munster, IN 46321
Located at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts
- 219-836-1839
For the 25th anniversary of his annual holiday reading, John Cain returns with special guest Jim West to his first and most beloved story, Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory.
Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine in the gallery beginning at 11am
Lunch at noon with the reading to follow
Make your reservations online or by calling 219/836.1839, ext.103
South Shore Arts member table of ten $450
Non-member table of ten $500
South Shore Arts member individual ticket $45
Non-member individual ticket $50