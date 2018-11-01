Close
John Cain's 25th Annual Holiday Reading

Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018

5:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
    South Shore Arts
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    1040 Ridge Rd.
    Munster, IN 46321
    Located at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts
    219-836-1839
    Download to calendar

    For the 25th anniversary of his annual holiday reading, John Cain returns with special guest Jim West to his first and most beloved story, Truman Capote's  A Christmas Memory.

    Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine in the gallery beginning at 11am
    Lunch at noon with the reading to follow

    Make your reservations online or by calling 219/836.1839, ext.103

    South Shore Arts member table of ten $450
    Non-member table of ten $500
    South Shore Arts member individual ticket $45
    Non-member individual ticket $50

     

     

