Friday, Apr 13 - May 19, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, April 13th - 5 to 8pm

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of John Fraser - Incident & Metaphor. The mixed media constructions of John Fraser suggest and then traverse the sublime rupture of the ordinary, the sense of temporal dislocation and spatial tension, the negotiation of order and disorder, control and breakdown, within transformative experiences.



John Fraser received a BA from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a MFA from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. His work has been awarded fellowships and grants from Arts Midwest / National Endowment for the Arts, and The Illinois Arts Council, and he has been an Artist in Residence at YADDO in Saratoga Springs, NY, at Illinois State University, twice at The Robert M. MacNamara Foundation in Westport Island, Maine, at The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in Omaha, Nebraska, and at Hafnarborg, The Hafnarfjordur Center of Culture and Fine Art, near Reykjavik, Iceland.