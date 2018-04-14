Close
Search

John Hitchcock: Printmaker and Activist

06.hitchcock_john_artist-sketchbook_3-copy

Monday, Mar 5 - Apr 14, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Komechak Art Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    5700 College Rd.
    Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
    Lisle, IL, 60532
    Telephone
    630-829-6320
    Reminder
    Download to calendar


    March 5 - April 14, 2018
    First Sunday Tea & Talk Lecture by Artist: Sunday, March 4, 2018
    John Hitchcock uses the print medium with its long history of social and political commentary to explore relationships of community, land, and culture. Hitchcock’s works on paper and multimedia installation consists of prints and moving image that mediate the trauma of war and the fragility of life. Images of U.S. military weaponry are combined with mythological hybrid creatures from the Wichita Mountains of western Oklahoma to explore notions of assimilation and control.

    Previous Event
    Next Event