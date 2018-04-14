John Hitchcock: Printmaker and Activist

Monday, Mar 5 - Apr 14, 2018



First Sunday Tea & Talk Lecture by Artist: Sunday, March 4, 2018

John Hitchcock uses the print medium with its long history of social and political commentary to explore relationships of community, land, and culture. Hitchcock’s works on paper and multimedia installation consists of prints and moving image that mediate the trauma of war and the fragility of life. Images of U.S. military weaponry are combined with mythological hybrid creatures from the Wichita Mountains of western Oklahoma to explore notions of assimilation and control.