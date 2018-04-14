John Hitchcock: Printmaker and Activist

Monday, Mar 5 - Apr 14, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Komechak Art Gallery
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- 5700 College Rd.
Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
Lisle, IL, 60532
- Telephone
- 630-829-6320
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
March 5 - April 14, 2018
First Sunday Tea & Talk Lecture by Artist: Sunday, March 4, 2018
John Hitchcock uses the print medium with its long history of social and political commentary to explore relationships of community, land, and culture. Hitchcock’s works on paper and multimedia installation consists of prints and moving image that mediate the trauma of war and the fragility of life. Images of U.S. military weaponry are combined with mythological hybrid creatures from the Wichita Mountains of western Oklahoma to explore notions of assimilation and control.