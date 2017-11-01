Josh Grotto: Bull in a China Shop

Saturday, Nov 4, 2017

We're thrilled to be releasing six new original works by Chicago artist Josh Grotto. Join us on Saturday, November 4th for drinks and a reception with the artist.



Grotto's signature artworks are an elegiac confluence of abstract expressionism, urban wheat-pasting, and traditional portraiture. Working intuitively, he splices together hundreds of pre-existing images sourced from prosaic materials, adding paint and texture to create new characters that are hauntingly abnormal, yet intimately familiar. Despite their melancholic mood, these works are a celebration of Chicago’s complex history, the artist’s personal narrative, and the robust lineage of picture-making.



Josh Grotto is an artist, designer, and illustrator born and based in Chicago. Beginning with graffiti writing as a young kid, Grotto’s interest in art intensified and evolved through formal education at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, from where he holds a degree. Grotto maintains an active studio practice and has exhibited work in solo and group shows in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.