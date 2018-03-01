Close
Judith Reading Project

Sunday, Feb 11, 2018

Time
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-529-5090
    Reminder
    Featured artist Judith Brotman has invited twelve participants to read aloud to her. The sole stipulation is they choose a text that is personally meaningful. The selected texts are revealed as read by each guest, creating impromptu juxtapositions and textual interconnections. Each participant will read for 5–6 minutes. Conversation and cake will follow. All are welcome to listen.

    Image: Judith Brotman, New Word, detail, 2018

