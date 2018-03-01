Judith Reading Project

Sunday, Feb 11, 2018

Featured artist Judith Brotman has invited twelve participants to read aloud to her. The sole stipulation is they choose a text that is personally meaningful. The selected texts are revealed as read by each guest, creating impromptu juxtapositions and textual interconnections. Each participant will read for 5–6 minutes. Conversation and cake will follow. All are welcome to listen.

Image: Judith Brotman, New Word, detail, 2018