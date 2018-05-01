Close
Search

Judith Russi Kirshner

Rezac_laterano_2016_edit2_web

Sunday, May 13, 2018

Time
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Open Studios
  • Events
    • Location
    The Renaissance Society
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
    Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-8670
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Offering a rich introduction to Richard Rezac’s work followed by a tour of his exhibition, Judith Russi Kirshner offers insight into the scope and depth of Rezac’s sculptural practice. An art historian and curator who has known the artist since his arrival in Chicago in the 1980s, Kirshner also touches on Rezac’s influences in the realm of architecture and the ways he responds to the space at the Renaissance Society.

    Kirshner lectures frequently on contemporary art and was most recently the Deputy Director of Education at the Art Institute of Chicago.

    Film Studies Center
    Cobb Hall, 3rd Floor (Directly below the Renaissance Society)

    Previous Event
    Next Event