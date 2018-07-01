Close
July Gallery Night & Day

Friday, Jul 20 - 21, 2018

    Sculpture Milwaukee
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Sculpture Milwaukee
    c/o Milwaukee Downtown, Inc
    600 E. Wells Street
    Milwaukee, WI, 53202
    Telephone
    414-220-4700
    Sculpture Milwaukee is an official "gallery" for July's Gallery Night and Day.

    Come see the world's largest open air urban art gallery! Stroll down Wisconsin Ave and see all 21 sculptures. Can you find them all?

    Friday & Saturday, July 20 & 21

