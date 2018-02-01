Justine Pluvinage:Amazons

Sunday, Jan 7 - Mar 4, 2018

Filmmaker and artist, Justine Pluvinage debuts Amazons, a new video commissioned for the Resilient Images Residency Exchange by Hyde Park Art Center and Centre Regional de la Photographie (CRP).

For Resilient Images, Pluvinage spent ten weeks researching Chicago through its inhabitants to develop the short cinematic artwork for the Jackman Goldwasser Catwalk Gallery. Over this period, she met with a multi-generational group of women hailing from all parts of the city to glean an understanding of resilience in contemporary Chicago, a recurring theme in Pluvinage’s work. The film features a notable poet-rapper and peace activist, a young artist living with alopecia who has created an ornate chainmail headdress to reclaim and adorn her physical appearance, a seasoned bodybuilder, a voguing performer, a dancer empowered by her own physical disability, a Latinx painter, an art and social justice philanthropist, as well as a one-year old taking her first steps.