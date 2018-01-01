Friday, Dec 22 - Jan 13, 2018

Firecat Projects presents The Some of Her Parts, a solo show featuring recent work by Detroit artist K.A. Letts. A graduate of Yale Drama School in set and costume design, Letts brings a unique skill set to her richly detailed and strongly narrative drawings and paintings. She employs an eclectic array of techniques from art history’s past to imagine a unique vision of our trans-human future. In 2015, Letts won the Toledo Federation of Art Societies Purchase Award while participating in the 95th Toledo Area Artists Exhibit at Toledo Museum of Art. She continues to be active in the region, widely exhibiting her work and writing about artists in the Midwest.

Visit KALettsArt.com for more information.

Beverages are provided by Temperance Beer Co. and Red and White Wines, Chicago.

The Some of Her Parts is sponsored through the generosity of

artist/playwright/screenwriter David Hauptschein of Hauptschein Arts

K.A. Letts will be available to talk about her work January 11, 12, 18, & 19 during gallery hours.