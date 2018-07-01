Close
Kamfest

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
  • Events
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    KAM Fest Opening Night Celebration is free and open to the public. 

    Kick off the new school year and celebrate KAM’s newest exhibitions with free food, local music, and exclusive KAM swag at the first annual KAM Fest.

    Celebrate Opening Night with: 

    Art! including a new exhibition of art from Chicago
    Free MAIZE tacos
    Live music
    More Art! including the KAM Fest Student Art Pop-Up (Submit Your Artwork Online through July 31)
    Screen printing demo (get a free tote or t-shirt)
    Opportunities to stay connected and get involved — free gifts for KAM Student Members too!

    Mingle in the galleries, eat great food, stay connected. 

     

     

