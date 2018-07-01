Thursday, Aug 30, 2018

KAM Fest Opening Night Celebration is free and open to the public.

Kick off the new school year and celebrate KAM’s newest exhibitions with free food, local music, and exclusive KAM swag at the first annual KAM Fest.

Celebrate Opening Night with:

Art! including a new exhibition of art from Chicago

Free MAIZE tacos

Live music

More Art! including the KAM Fest Student Art Pop-Up (Submit Your Artwork Online through July 31)

Screen printing demo (get a free tote or t-shirt)

Opportunities to stay connected and get involved — free gifts for KAM Student Members too!

Mingle in the galleries, eat great food, stay connected.