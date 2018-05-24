KANEZA SCHAAL/CORNELL ALSTON: JACK &

Thursday, May 24 - 26, 2018

May 24-26, 2018

JACK & is a multimedia comedy of errors directed by Kaneza Schaal and starring Cornell Alston that looks at society's attempts to structure and disseminate social codes. With a focus on entering-society rituals like prison reentry programs and debutante balls, the performance explores markers of transition and transformation, and the liminal ritual spaces that bridge worlds. Addressing new challenges to societal integration brought by the twenty first century -- immigration and migration, the US prison crisis -- JACK & draws on infamous comedy duos with artists such as Buster Keaton, Elaine May, Flip Wilson, and Key and Peele, in addition to aspirational class stories like those of the 1950's sitcoms The Honeymooners and Amos and Andy. With stage design by Christopher Myers and live music by Rucyl Mills, JACK & exposes the complexities and downfalls of training humans to successfully co-exist.



